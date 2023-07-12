PSG turn back time and sign teenage Cher from Benfica

The 18-year-old Italian midfielder is the French champion's sixth signing since Luis Enrique replaced Christophe Galtier as coach last week.

Paris — Paris Saint-Germain announced the arrival of Benfica teenager Cher Ndour on Wednesday on a five-year deal.

Ndour moves to the Parc des Princes after winning the Portuguese league title with Benfica, and is currently on duty for Italy at the Under-19 Euros in Malta.

He joins Enrique's other new recruits — Lucas Hernandez, Manuel Ugarte, Milan Skriniar, Marco Asensio and Lee Kang-in at PSG.

The Qatari-backed club is in a period of flux following the departure of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi to US Major League Soccer club Inter Miami and with Kylian Mbappe's future very much up in the air.