PSG's Neymar out for up to eight weeks with ankle injury

Paris — Paris St Germain's Brazil forward Neymar faces six to eight weeks on the sidelines with an ankle sprain sustained in Sunday's 3-1 Ligue 1 comeback victory at 10-man St Etienne, the French club said in a statement on Monday.

The 29-year-old twisted his ankle in the dying seconds of the match after treading on the leg of St Etienne's Yvann Macon which left him screaming in agony before he was carried off.