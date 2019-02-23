Bidvest Wits' Fagrie Lakay tackles Sundowns' Wayne Arendse during their Absa Premiership match at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits played to a 1-all draw in a top-of-the-table clash at the Bidvest Stadium in Braamfontein on Saturday. The result means the Clever Boys maintain their two-point lead at the top of the table, although the champions currently have two games in hand as the Absa Premiership season enters the business end.

Phakamani Mahlambi opened the scoring for Sundowns in the seventh minute, but his strike was cancelled out by Gift Motupa’s equaliser on the half-hour mark.

Neither team will be entirely disappointed with the result, and they will now be looking to put the other teams to the sword in their remaining games.

The Brazilians started the game like a team possessed, bossing Wits in the compact Bidvest Stadium that’s proved to be a nightmare for visiting teams.

Sundowns were looking to make up for their slip-up at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday where they were held to a 1-1 draw by Polokwane City, but missed out on an opportunity to leapfrog Wits at the summit of the log.

This time around they had to do that the hard way, by getting the better of Wits in their own backyard. The speed and skills of Themba Zwane, Lebogang Maboe and Phakamani Mahlambi proved to be a handful for the Wits defence.

Their artistry was complemented by warriors at the back in anticipation of a bruising battle against a Wits team that can get physical when needed.

Wayne Arendse was shown the red card in the first half when he pulled Fagrie Lakay down as he could not deal with the Bafana striker’s pace. As he was the last defender, referee Victor Hlungwani had no option but to show him red.

Despite having a numerical advantage on the field, Wits were unable to find a winner, and the spoils were shared evenly at the final whistle.

That's it Masandawana, downs will have to settle for a point after a tough encounter against Wits. #Sundowns #DownsLive #DownsWits #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/NmyEb2NHpG — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) February 23, 2019

IOL Sports