3 key match-ups that can light up Kaizer Chiefs-Mamelodi Sundowns clash

Durban - Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns clash in unfamiliar circumstances this upcoming Sunday with the Brazilians already crowned DStv Premiership champions and awaiting their guard of honour from Amakhosi. Chiefs have had a disappointing season, with Stuart Baxter getting the sack after they bowed out of all competitions to extend their trophy drought.

While this weekend's battle at the FNB Stadium in Soweto may mean little for Sundowns' campaign, it is of great significance to Chiefs, who still have an outside chance of clinching a CAF Champions League sport for finishing in second place. Sundowns, though, want to show their winning mentality and walk away with a the bragging rights. IOL Sport's Smiso Msomi takes a look at some of the key match-ups that could influence this clash of the titans.

Siyabonga Ngezana vs Peter Shalulile

It’s probably one of the hardest assignments in the league to keep 'Sha Sha' at bay this season. The Namibian international is on a personal conquest at the moment as he chases down a 17-year-old record of 25 goals in a single season that is currently held by ex-Chiefs man Collins Mbesuma. If anyone in that Chiefs backline can keep Shalulile quiet, it's Ngezana. The 24 year old defender has withstood all sorts of calamity around him, as his partners have struggled for form and discipline. He has been the mainstay in the Amakhosi defence since his return from injury.

Keagan Dolly vs Lyle Lakay

Dolly was recently described as one of the only two “explosive” players in the Chiefs line-up by interim coach Arthur Zwane, and if the hosts want to get anything against Sundowns Dolly may be their go-to man. Speaking of explosive left-footed players, Lyle Lakay will have to be on Dolly duty this upcoming weekend as his defensive capabilities will be put to the test. Lakay is undoubtedly the best left back in the country at the moment, but while his primary duties might be at the back, it is his attacking abilities that have seen him become one of Sundowns' most dangerous players.

Andile Jali vs Phathu Nange