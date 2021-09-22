A draw against Arrows was a missed opportunity says Benni

The game saw Usuthu score their first goals of the new season through Xola Mlambo and Bongi Ntuli but it also saw them extend their winless run in the league to four games.

“We played extremely well. We started the game with high tempo and hit the target. We looked like a team that was always going to score. Unfortunately their goalkeeper (Sifiso Mlungwana) had a lucky day in which everything went into his hands. I liked our mentality as we never gave up and turned the game around. We should have scored another one. In the end, Siphesihle Maduna could have went down and we could have got another penalty which could have won the game. He must be given credit for staying on his feet,” said McCarthy.

The game ways fairly evenly balanced in terms of the flow of play with McCarthy also conceding that it was a fair result.

“In the end we can’t complain. It was against a side that started the league very well. Getting a point is better than a loss. We scored two goals which is exciting and positive signs that we are moving in the right direction. The side is slowly getting to its best. We can build from this game and hopefully we can get a win against Baroka. We are still hovering at the bottom of the table but a win in the next game could see us jump into the top half of the table which is where we belong,” said McCarthy.