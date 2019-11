A first victory doesn't put a smile on Mapeza's face









Norman Mapeza wasn't all smiles after Chippa's win. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza finally notched up his maiden victory in the Absa Premiership for the Chilli Boys, but instead of being jubilant, the Zimbabwean was grumpy and defensive. The Chilli Boys defeated AmaZulu 2-0 at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu to register their first league win of the season. William Twala netted a brace for the Port Elizabeth-based side on a cold evening in Durban. Mapeza took over the reins from caretaker coach Duran Francis, who was appointed in mid-September. Speaking to the media, Mapeza was terse in his answers to questions. “I think I’ve been asked these questions a thousand times,” he stated.

“I don’t think I’m keen to talk about what this guy (club owner Siviwe ‘Chippa’ Mpengesi) was doing before (firing coaches left, right and centre).

“I’m here to coach his team. If results don’t come my way, it is normal - nobody will stay in this job. I don’t have to be shocked if any chairman says you failed because of the poor results. It is normal,” Mapeza added.

Mpengesi is so trigger-happy that his club usually goes through about three coaches a season.

“Some of the questions that you guys (journalists) ask, I don’t know what answers you are looking for. You think if we don’t win games, we will move from this position? Do you think so. It is simple, we’ve got to win games,” Mapeza said.

Chippa are languishing at the foot of the 16-team table.

“There are so many positives in the last two games. For us to go forward, we’ve got to take those positives. We’ve been doing well but we’ve been unlucky,” the coach explained.

Mapeza has expressed his desire to beef up his squad.

“Each and every squad needs to have depth. We have to look for other players to add depth to the squad.

“I’ve been here for about a month. Do you think I know the players here? In PE we have only this club in top-flight football and one club in the ABC Motsepe League.

“Do I have to move around and identify those players? Of course.”





