Cape Town - Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana has shown that he could turn the chase for the Premiership’s Golden Boot award into a one-horse race. After seven matches for Kaizer Chiefs, the towering Burundian has scored seven goals and has climbed to the top of the goalscorers’ list. In some of the matches, he played as a substitute.

His last goal in the New Year’s Eve clash against Golden Arrows showed that he is a goalmouth predator of note. He held off a close-marking defender and then pulled a ‘no-look’ shot across the goalmouth. The ball struck the upright and ricocheted into the goals. It was a class act by Bimenyimana, who, if he remains fit and is able to play regularly, can score many goals. He was also wasteful in the Arrows match but over time he’ll be more clinical as his combination play with teammates improves.

The highlight of the seven match stint was the hat-trick against Stellenbosch FC at the start of October. Two of his hat-trick goals were scored from the penalty spot. 90 + 5’| #GA 0 : 2 #KC



Full time score: Golden Arrows 0 : 2 Kaizer Chiefs (Bimenyimana 14’, Dove 38’)



DStv Man of the Match: Itumeleng Khune

#Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem #KCFreshRevival pic.twitter.com/9e6kAr1ett — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 31, 2022 All that remains now is for Bimenyimana to stay injury-free so that he can play regularly and heap misery on opposition teams. There is already doubt about his availability for Saturday evening’s match against Sekhukhune United after he limped off the field late against Arrows.

Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane had high praise for the Burundian after scoring the goal and providing the assist for the other in the 2-0 win over Arrows. “I’m happy for him. That’s what strikers are supposed to do,” said Zwane. “The game has evolved where we no longer play with sitting strikers who are always waiting.

“We must get strikers who can break the lines and open spaces for others to exploit. “But he’s also good in holding the ball and knowing how and when to turn and give it to others to finish. “Khama (Billiat) started jogging this past weekend and ‘Ash’ (Ashley du Preez) was actually supposed to start the game, but he came to me and said, ‘coach, I’m not comfortable’,” said Zwane.

“And then I said to him, ‘listen, we don’t obviously want to play a player that doubts himself’. At the time, we want a fit Ash as well, but he’s not far in terms of returning at any given time.” Bimenyimana will undergo a fitness test on Friday to establish his condition ahead of the Sekhukhune clash. Striker Du Preez has been declared fit, but Billiat is still not ready, having only resumed light training.