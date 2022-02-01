A mixture of youth and experience as Royal AM announce new signings

The Kwazulu Natal based club have added veterans former TS Galaxy striker, Mxolisi Macuphu (32) and Thabo Matlaba (34) along with shot-stopper Marlon Heugh and winger Shaun Mogaila.

Durban — Royal AM FC announced four new signings on Tuesday night, a line up made up of a mixture of exuberant youth and a lot of Premier Soccer League experience as they look to build on their remarkable first season in the top flight.

The club have certainly over-achieved so far this season as they currently lie in 7th position, four points behind second placed Orlando Pirates and with two games in hand. With CAF champions league qualification now seeming attainable, Mamkhize’s boys will certainly make a surge for it.

Macuphu, who was captain of Galaxy this season, will hope to emulate or form a great partnership with Royal AM’s leading frontman Victor Letsaolo. The former Supersport United man will be looking to add onto his first round return of just three goals in 13 DStv Premiership matches.

Thwihli Thwahla’s mentor, John Maduka’s acquisition of Matlaba, a man with over 180 premiership appearances could be seen as one of an emergency. The team has one of the leakiest defences in the league this season and a man of Matlaba’s experience and leadership skills will certainly add value.