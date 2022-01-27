Abbubaker Mobara links up with former coach Benni Mcarthy as AmaZulu unveil new signings

Durban - Abbubaker Mobara was unveiled along with South Sudanese striker, Manyiek Majok as Amazulu look to bolster their squad for the second half of the season. Mobara, who has previously worked with Coach Benni McCarthy at Cape Town City, has opted for a move to Durban after failing to establish himself as a regular in Coach Eric Tinkler’s team.

The former Orlando Pirates man will look to bring his versatility, aggressive nature, technical ability and experience at both club and international level. Majok, who’s played his most of his career in Australia and Cyprus seems to be the man Usuthu will look towards as they seek to instil a cutting edge into their final third. City bids farewell to Abbubaker Mobara, who joins AmaZulu FC.



We wish Bara all the best in the next phase of his career 💙#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/XBuyUaDQg7 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) January 27, 2022 Amazulu already possess a wealth of experience in the striking department with the likes of Bongi Ntuli,Lehlohonolo Majoro and Siphelele Mthembu in their ranks, but with the group stages of the CAF Champions League approaching and the second qualifying spot for next season’s champions league up for grabs ,depth in every department will prove vital.

McCarthy had been very vocal about his feelings towards his current squad in relation to what the club wants to achieve, even firing shots towards his own backroom staff at point. “I think everyone at Amazulu, the players, technical staff and myself included, need to take a hard look at themselves,” he said. It seems now that his calls have been received by the board and club owner Sandile Zungu seems to be throwing his support behind McCarthy, ahead of a gruelling last five months of the season.