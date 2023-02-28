“The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is pleased to announce the appointment of experienced administrator Andile “Ace” Ncobo, who joins the League in the capacity of general manager in the football department,” the league announced.

Durban — The PSL on Tuesday announced the reappointment of ex-referee Ace Ncobo as the league’s general manager of the football department.

“The four-time PSL Referee of the Season winner will continue to contribute to professional football in the country whilst also adding value to improving levels of knowledge regarding the professional game through his involvement with specific SuperSport television productions.”

Ncobo has now returned to the position he held back in 2009 and during his previous stint, he was entrusted with overseeing the overall fixture management in the Premiership and Motsepe Foundation Championship as well as all football-related administration in the PSL.

Now 55, Ncobo has continued making various contributions to the local game on his regular SuperSport TV gig Extra-Time and was an integral part of an unsuccessful Bafana Bafana complaint of match-fixing to Fifa last year.