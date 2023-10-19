Afcon-winning Bafana assistant coach and Orlando Pirates icon Phil Setshedi dies

“On behalf of the extended Orlando Pirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Setshedi family.

“Orlando Pirates is saddened by the passing of Legend, Phil Jones Setshedi,” the club wrote on X — formely knock as Twitter — on Thursday afternoon.

Setshedi, who also served as Bafana Bafana assistant coach during his career, spent many years at the Soweto giants as general manager.

In the 1980s, he famously led Pirates — as player/coach — through a glorious 16-match unbeaten run that saw them go all the way to the Mainstay Cup final, only to lose to Moroka Swallows at the old Orlando Stadium. That run would only be beaten in 2005 — by Pirates.

In 1996, he was Clive Barker’s assistant coach as they guided Bafana Bafana to the Africa Cup of Nations title.

While seen as a legend by Pirates Setshedi’s career was a controversial one. In 2013, he was sentenced to three years in prison, and five years suspended after he was found guilty of match-fixing.