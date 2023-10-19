Independent Online
Thursday, October 19, 2023

Afcon-winning Bafana assistant coach and Orlando Pirates icon Phil Setshedi dies

Phil Setshedi, centre, celebrates with Orlando irates players after they won the 2002/03 league title

FILE - Phil Setshedi, centre, celebrates with Orlando Pirates players after they won the 2002/03 league title. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates announced on Thursday that club icon Phil Setshedi has passed away.

The Buccaneers announced the passing on their social media channels.

“Orlando Pirates is saddened by the passing of Legend, Phil Jones Setshedi,” the club wrote on X — formely knock as Twitter — on Thursday afternoon.

“On behalf of the extended Orlando Pirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Setshedi family.

“Rest In Peace, Bra Phil.”

Setshedi, who also served as Bafana Bafana assistant coach during his career, spent many years at the Soweto giants as general manager.

In the 1980s, he famously led Pirates — as player/coach — through a glorious 16-match unbeaten run that saw them go all the way to the Mainstay Cup final, only to lose to Moroka Swallows at the old Orlando Stadium. That run would only be beaten in 2005 — by Pirates.

In 1996, he was Clive Barker’s assistant coach as they guided Bafana Bafana to the Africa Cup of Nations title.

While seen as a legend by Pirates Setshedi’s career was a controversial one. In 2013, he was sentenced to three years in prison, and five years suspended after he was found guilty of match-fixing.

