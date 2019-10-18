JOHANNESBURG – Orlando Pirates will be eager to return to winning ways when they host Stellenbosch FC in a Telkom Knockout round of 16 clash at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.
Pressure continues to mount on the Buccaneers coaching staff as they aim to break their trophy drought. Having been bundled out by Highlands Park in the opening round of the MTN8, Pirates will be desperate not to suffer a similar fate at home to the top-flight rookies.
Pirates coach Rhulani Mokwena is aware of the pressure he faces to bring glory back to the famous club.
"I need air to breathe. Pirates need trophies," said Mokwena. "A club of Orlando Pirates’ magnitude is a club that needs to be winning trophies. I don’t need the trophies, Pirates need the trophies.
"We are playing a tough team in Stellenbosch, who have a very experienced coach. We are facing a team that is trying to make a name for itself at this level, so we have a lot of work to do against them."