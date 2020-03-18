Ajax are in tip-top form and heading for promotion

Ajax Cape Town have bounced back with a bang following their dejection at missing out on promotion to the Premiership last season. The Urban Warriors were relegated to the second-tier two seasons ago and had such a poor first year in the GladAfrica Championships that they did not even make the play-offs. Not so this campaign as the Capetonians look rejuvenated and seemingly set for automatic promotion back to the elite league. They top the table with 48 points from 24 matches and are seven points clear of second-placed Moroka Swallows.

Their season so far

They have been the most consistent team in GladAfrica Championship and have notched up more victories than any other club.

The Urban Warriors have been lethal and ruthless in front of goal with 44 goals from the 24 matches.

Key to their success has been their fantastic form at home, where they have collected 25 points from 12 matches - eight wins, two losses and two draws.

They have clearly not been affected by a change of coaches.

Also key to their success has been the fact that they have fared well against their direct opposition for promotion.

And their form has peaked now towards the end of season - they are unbeaten in their last seven games - and you see why they are top of the table.

Coach

Ajax started the new season under the tutelage of Andries Ulderink but he resigned at the end of January with the club top of the table.

The Urban Warriors played more of a diamond shape in the middle of the park when the Dutchman was still around.

Grant Magerman was their main man operating as a No 10 behind the strikers. They used width most of the times to penetrate the opposition defence, relying on the pace and skills of Thabo Mosadi and Abednego Mosiatlhage. Eleazar Rodgers usually plays as the point of the attack.

Calvin Marlin hasn’t changed much since taking over the coaching reins.

What they’ve done right

Their strength has been their ability to score goals. The statistics do not lie. To score 44 in 24 is pretty good going. That is an average of almost two goals per game.

Ajax have only failed to score in four games out of those 24. They score from different angles and it is their variation of attacking ploys which makes it difficult for opponents to plan against them because they are dangerous in standard situations and open play.

What has also worked for them is their ability to kill off teams. Once they are in a winning position, they don’t look back.

Winning home matches has also been key to their accomplishments so far.

What they’ve done wrong

Ajax have been fragile at the back.

In as much as they have showed immense appetite to score goals, they have been broken down easily in defence. It is something they will be looking to refine before the season ends.

They have been breached on 33 occasions and have only kept four clean sheets, three of those having come in their last three matches as they look to sew up promotion before the season ends.

Key player

Abednego Mosiatlhage: He is their source of goals and pillar of strength.

Mosiatlhage is currently leading the race for the Golden Boot in the GladAfrica Championship with 16 strikes.

He has delivered the goods on a consistent basis for the Urban Warriors when they need someone to rescue them when they get into trouble.

Quote

“It feels goods to be on top of the table. The boys have been doing well the whole season. We are seven points clear. It doesn’t mean that we should stop now. We have to keep on going. We have to keep on pushing until the last game of the season. Hopefully we can achieve our objective, which is to win the league.” - Magerman

