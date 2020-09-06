Ajax Cape Town come from behind to beat TTM in opening promotion playoff clash

CAPE TOWN – Defender Keegan Johannes was the hero for Ajax Cape Town as they pulled off a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the opening PSL Promotion Playoffs clash at the Rand Stadium on Sunday.

After a goalless first half, the match lit up as Ajax striker Eleazar Rodgers opened the scoring in the 47th minute.

The Urban Warriors would’ve been delighted at that stage after they missed out on the GladAfrica Championship title and automatic promotion on the final day of the regular season.

But TTM hit back just before the hour mark when Thembisani Nevhulamba grabbed the equaliser, and they took the lead soon afterwards through a Tebogo Thangwane effort.

Just when it looked like Ajax were going down, though, there was some relief for interim coach Calvin Marlin with about 10 minutes to go. Sonwabile Mfecane made matters level at 2-2, and the Cape side pushed forward for all three points.