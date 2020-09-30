Al-Ahly the likely destination after Pitso Mosimane ’quits’ Mamelodi Sundowns

CAPE TOWN - Latest reports have linked Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane to Al Ahly Sporting Club, the Cairo-based Egyptian club based who will be parting ways with their Swiss head coach Rene Weiler at the end of the season.

However, Sundowns General Manager Yogesh Singh has shot down the reports and said it was devoid of truth.

"We have seen these things on the online media about Pitso being linked to Al Ahly. But he has not resigned. This speculation comes because the coach of Al Ahly resigned on Sunday," he told Times Live.

Mosimane is still under contract with Sundowns but it is believed he met with the club president Patrice Motsepe last week and told him about the Al Ahly offer from Ahly president Mohamed El-Khatib.

Strangely, Mohamed El Khatib caught the eye in local football circles because he posted a message on social media congratulating Sundowns on their title-winning achievements in South Africa.