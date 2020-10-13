Ali Meza will add firepower to Maritzburg United attack

DURBAN - Maritzburg United confirmed the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Ali Meza on a two year deal.

The Venezuelan is set to remain with the KwaZulu-Natal club until the end of the 2021-22 season after making the move from Pretoria.

The KZN football giants will be hoping that the South American can add firepower to their frontline after a strong showing in the league during the previous campaign.

Meza is well acquainted with the PSL, having been on the books of Mamelodi Sundowns between 2018 and 2020.

Whilst he notched just one goal for Downs and had a less than prolific scoring record, his major strength is his all around game as he is able to track back and defend when needed, but also make late runs into the opposition penalty and aid the attack.