Ali Meza will add firepower to Maritzburg United attack
DURBAN - Maritzburg United confirmed the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Ali Meza on a two year deal.
The Venezuelan is set to remain with the KwaZulu-Natal club until the end of the 2021-22 season after making the move from Pretoria.
The KZN football giants will be hoping that the South American can add firepower to their frontline after a strong showing in the league during the previous campaign.
Meza is well acquainted with the PSL, having been on the books of Mamelodi Sundowns between 2018 and 2020.
Whilst he notched just one goal for Downs and had a less than prolific scoring record, his major strength is his all around game as he is able to track back and defend when needed, but also make late runs into the opposition penalty and aid the attack.
✍️ Welcome, José Alí Meza— Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) October 13, 2020
Meza has signed a two-year deal with the Team of Choice. #WelcomeMeza #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/iuNxax52rC
The highlight of Meza's time with Sundowns was perhaps his display during the club's 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs in August. He gained plaudits for serving as a link between defence and attack in the game and covering a lot of ground in the fixture.
@eshlinv
Here’s our new signing, José Alí Meza in the blue and white strip 😍— Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) October 13, 2020
What do you think, #BlueArmy? 🤔#WelcomeMeza #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/lEagtad8bG