Khenyeza has a tough act to follow, even though the side sits in 12th place in the GladAfrica Championship, 17 points behind log-leaders Ajax Cape Town with nine matches to go. The former AmaZulu assistant coach has entered the lion’s den in his first job as a head coach at the age of 37. Luckily for Galaxy, Khenyeza is also a lion.
“At the end of the day I am here to win,” Khenyeza said. “Most of you know me, my character allows that. I just want to win. Nothing else. There’s no replacement for that. No excuse. I cry and I fight to win. When I shared these ideas with the chairman, I realised that we are on the same page. I didn’t take this job because I wanted to get paid at the end of the month.
"I took this job to come here and plant a seed to these players for them to be better. I took this job to help those who need to be helped. To leave a legacy. I am not working for money. I am working to leave a legacy, something you will never buy. I hope that’s clear I am fearless. I don’t fear anything. I am strong mentally and I don’t back off in anything I do because I want to succeed.”
Khenyeza’s winning mentality was there to see in a professional career that saw him join a small group of players who have scored 100 goals in the Premier Soccer League-era.