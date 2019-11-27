CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs made it seven straight wins and 10 overall from 11 matches in the Premierships with an easy 4-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.
Amakhosi re-open a 10-point lead at the summit of the table and on 31 points from a possible 33 look set to end the year off in pole position.
It’s back to the drawing board for Stellies who saw their four-game unbeaten run at home ended in emphatic fashion.
They did make a promising start but then faded away as their rivals who they were meeting for the first time in the league stole the show with a top showing that spells danger for the chasing pack headed by defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
Stellies threatened first and from a long throw-in from Marc van Heerden into the penalty box had Chiefs’ defence scrambling and then fending off a corner to deny the big and strong striker Waseem Isaacs from having a crack at goalkeeper Daniel Akapeyi.