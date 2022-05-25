AmaZulu appoint Brandon Truter as full-time coach, confirm Sithebe will leave

Truter was appointed as interim coach of Usuthu in March following the sacking of Benni McCarthy.

In his short time as interim coach, AmaZulu only lost one out of the seven games in which Truter led them in. They also moved into the top eight and are certain to play in the MTN 8 next season.

“I can confirm that Brandon Truter has been given a permanent contract as first-team coach at AmaZulu FC. He has impressed us since taking over following the departure of Benni McCarthy in March. I can’t go into details about his contract but yes, Truter is our man,” said AmaZulu spokesman Phumlani Dube.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu Chairman Sandile Zungu is quoted to have confirmed that midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe will be leaving the club imminently. Sithebe was banished from the Usuthu first-team earlier this year following rumours that he was negotiating with rival club Kaizer Chiefs.