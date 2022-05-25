AmaZulu appoint Brandon Truter as full-time coach, confirm Sithebe will leave

Durban — AmaZulu have announced Brandon Truter as their new permanent coach.
Truter was appointed as interim coach of Usuthu in March following the sacking of Benni McCarthy.
In his short time as interim coach, AmaZulu only lost one out of the seven games in which Truter led them in. They also moved into the top eight and are certain to play in the MTN 8 next season.
“I can confirm that Brandon Truter has been given a permanent contract as first-team coach at AmaZulu FC. He has impressed us since taking over following the departure of Benni McCarthy in March. I can’t go into details about his contract but yes, Truter is our man,” said AmaZulu spokesman Phumlani Dube.
Meanwhile, AmaZulu Chairman Sandile Zungu is quoted to have confirmed that midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe will be leaving the club imminently. Sithebe was banished from the Usuthu first-team earlier this year following rumours that he was negotiating with rival club Kaizer Chiefs.
“Sithebe is a forgone conclusion. His contract comes to an end in June and he’s going wherever he is going,” said Zungu.
Zungu has said that there will be major changes in the squad ahead of next season and he wants to see the club winning a trophy.
“We are excited about the strength of our team going forward and there are about ten players or more that will be leaving AmaZulu. It’s a complete revamp. It’s one season where we are going to compete for trophies. I can say for certain that come the end of the 2022/23 season, AmaZulu will have at least one trophy,” said Zungu.
