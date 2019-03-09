Head coach Cavin Johnson of AmaZulu FC congratulates goal scorer Somila Ntsundwana during their Absa Premiership game against Bidvest Wits at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Saturday. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – AmaZulu denied Bidvest Wits an opportunity to go on top of the log as they defeated the Clever Boys 2-0 in an Absa Premiership showdown at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Saturday. Usuthu also ended their two-match losing streak and opened the gap between themselves and the teams in the relegation zone to six points. They are now 10th on the log with 26 points.

The game started at a frenetic pace with both sides showing their attacking intent from the word go.

Robyn Johannes and Thapelo Nyongo almost scored own goals in the early passage of the game. Both teams were using the width and penetrating from the wing on a rainy night in Durban.

Usuthu came close to opening the deadlock 18 minutes into the game when the Zimbabwean duo of Talent Chawapiwa and Ovidy Karuru combined, only for the latter to fluff his chance.

Bongi Ntuli made a fantastic run as he swept past the Wits defence of Wits before he was denied by Darren Keet, who produced a fantastic save to keep Usuthu at bay.

Chawapiwa, whose pace had proved to be a handful, was forced off due to injury on the stroke of half-time. His place was taken by Somila Ntsundwana.

Ntuli broke the deadlock just three minutes after the interval after a lovely move on the right-hand side.

Gavin Hunt brought on the experienced duo of Lehlohonolo Majoro and Elias Pelembe in his search of the equaliser, but it never came.

Ntsundwana made an instant impact in the match and created the second that was netted by Karuru.

Five minutes from time, however, Wits – and Bafana Bafana – captain Thulani Hlatshwayo was given his marching orders after being shown a second yellow card.

IOL Sport