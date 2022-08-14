AmaZulu claim another come-from-behind win as CT City go down 2-1

Cape Town - AmaZulu FC came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Cape Town City in a DStv Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night. With the triumph, Usuthu maintained their unbeaten start to the current campaign by recording their second consecutive win, and the victory took them to the second spot in the league standings.

Story continues below Advertisement

In contrast, the Citizens registered their third successive loss and are placed 16th on the log. AmaZulu will take on Swallows on August 19, while City face Maritzburg United on August 16. Usuthu would have been wary of the Citizens' dangermen Darwin Gonzalez and Khanyisa Mayo, and the duo combined to hand the visitors a lead nine minutes before halftime. Gonzalez did well on the flank before playing a cross for Mayo, who beat goalkeeper Veli Mothwa to make it 1-0 to City with the KwaZulu-Natal giants' defence exposed.

However, the lead only lasted for six minutes as George Maluleka set up Augustine Chidi Kwem, who hit the back of the net to make it 1-1 heading into the halftime break in Durban. After the break, Usuthu managed to double their lead with the Citizens' defence caught ball watching in the 52nd minute. This time Keagan Buchanan was the provider as the experienced midfielder set up Frank Mhango who made no mistake - beating goalkeeper Hugo Marques to hand AmaZulu a 2-1 lead.

Story continues below Advertisement

City tried to push for the equalising goal, but they were frustrated by the hosts' solid defence which saw Mpho Makola receiving a straight red card for a reckless challenge in stoppage time. Ultimately, AmaZulu emerged as 2-1 winners on the night as they secured another come-from-behind win having defeated SuperSport United 2-1 in midweek. IOL Sport