And it begins to appear very sticky when one realises that in 12 outings, the Durban side have given away 25 points. But that’s merely an observer’s view. Usuthu coach Jozef Vukusic is calm about the situation and says he’s not pressing any panic buttons.
Recently, AmaZulu suffered back-to-back defeats to Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns.
It doesn’t look like things will get easier for them as their next assignment is against Maritzburg United, who are in red-hot form. The KwaZulu-Natal derby is scheduled for King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Sunday.
On Tuesday night, Usuthu lost 1-0 to defending league champions Sundowns at Loftus Stadium.