AmaZulu coach Romain Folz admits to having inside info on his former club Marumo Gallants

Durban - AmaZulu coach Romain “Fohloza” Folz has admitted to having inside information about their next opponents Marumo Gallants. The French coach began the season in the colours of Marumo Gallants before handing in his resignation after just six games, citing interference from the powers that be at the Limpopo-based club.

Folz's set of results were not impressive during his time with Gallants. He managed just five draws and a loss before abruptly departing the club. While his time there flattered to deceive, Folz believes it afforded him an opportunity to know more about them as they play a different system now under Dan “Dance” Malesela. When asked whether AmaZulu have an advantage because of his time at Marumo Gallants, Folz said: “You know more about the individuals and maybe more on how the players are mentally and how they behave. “It's a 50-50 situation because a new coach has come in now and he brings his own philosophy and he also shuffles the cards so although it does give me a little bit of information, it doesn’t give me much.”

AmaZulu are high in spirits coming off an impressive 4-0 thumping of Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs last week, their first victory since October last year. The uniquely tigh’ nature of the Premiership standings ensured that AmaZulu moved from 12th into fifth spot and slotted them straight into the African qualifying spots. Folz’s team are currently eight points off second-placed Richards Bay and Folz believes his charges cannot afford to let the high of victory against Chiefs disrupt their plans for the rest of the season.

“I expect a good performance and a good result (against Marumo Gallants). My players don’t have a right to be overly-excited right now. It’s a league and every game is important, so we can’t relax after a victory,” he said. “We need to have the same emotion when we lose and when we lose, we need to be able to keep the same level of composure and commitment every single game.” Folz will also hope that AmaZulu can continue their good run of results against Marumo Gallants in recent seasons.Marumo Gallants have not been able to secure victory against AmaZulu in the last five encounters, two victories going in the way of Usuthu with the other three ending in draws.

