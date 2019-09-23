Bonginkosi Ntuli of AmaZulu FC celebrates scoring during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 football match against Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on 14 September 2019. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Kaizer Chiefs are favourites to beat AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi tomorrow but Bongi Ntuli is not fazed by Amakhosi’s good start to the new season. “We want to bring back our mojo at home. We are playing against a big team and that is always a motivation. It is not going to be easy, but we also want to get our first win of the season,” Ntuli explained.

But the odds are against Usuthu who prop up the 16-team Premiership table with a mere two points while Amakhosi are high up in second spot with 10 points.

That is just the tip of AmaZulu’s big challenge, the fact that they haven’t beaten Chiefs for over a decade making Ntuli’s tough talk all the more surprising. The last time they won against Chiefs was back in 2006.

📍Monday Morning Session



Final preparations before we host @KaizerChiefs in Umlazi tomorrow.#Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/TXE3bYqmwP — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) September 23, 2019

Still, Ntuli is optimistic that they can end their hoodoo against Amakhosi. Usuthu were fearsome in their territory last season as they lost just two games the whole campaign.

Last week AmaZulu parted ways with coach Cavin Johnson and replaced him with Josef Vukusic, who joined on a three year contract.

“We are well aware of what our new coach is expecting from us. Yes, we’ve haven’t spent much time with him, but he wants us to be more offensive.” Ntuli said.

Vukusic will be on the bench tomorrow having received his work permit on Friday, according to the club’s team manager Qedi Dlamini.

Michael Morton of AmaZulu FC celebrates with Bonginkosi Ntuli. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Chiefs will be eager to get back to winning ways after they suffered their first league defeat of the season when they went down 1-0 to Polokwane City at the FNB Stadium in their last match.

And with Polokwane having beaten SuperSport United on Saturday to usurp them from the summit of the table, the desire to reclaim the number one spot will be the driving force behind Amakhosi at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Mercury

