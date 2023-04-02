AmaZulu confirm George Maluleka is stable after collapsing against Swallows FC

The 34-year-old midfielder dropped to his knees with a suspected heart condition for the second time this season in the 0-0 draw with Sekhukhune United on 31 December.

Durban — AmaZulu have provided an update on the condition of George Maluleka, who collapsed holding his chest in the final minutes of Saturday’s Premiership game against Swallows FC.

Usuthu confirmed on their social media account that Maluleka had been discharged from hospital and thanked fans for their well wishes.

“Thanks for your kind messages towards George Maluleke who required immediate medical attention right before the match against Swallows was about to end at Moses Mabhida Stadium. ‘Mido’ was discharged after several tests were conducted by our medics,” AmaZulu said.

Maluleka himself also confirmed on his Instagram account that he was stable and looked forward to getting back on the pitch.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their concern, care and support during this period. I am stable and recovering well in the good care of my family. Words cannot describe my genuine gratitude for all the support and care I received both on and off the field. It meant more to me than you will ever know and I look forward to being back on the field soon,” Maluleka said on his social media account.