AmaZulu confirm signing of Veli Mothwa and Pakamani Mahlambi

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - AmaZulu made two big acquisitions ahead of the transfer window deadline by confirming the signings of goalkeeper Veli Mothwa from Chippa United on a permanent basis and midfielder Pakamani Mahlambi on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns at a press conference in Sandton on Tuesday afternoon. “We are very glad that after intense discussions with Chippa United, Mr Chippa Mpengesi has agreed to release Mothwa to join AmaZulu and he will wear the jersey number 44,” said AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu. Mothwa joins Usuthu as one of the most highly rated goalkeepers in the DSTV Premiership. The 29-year-old will add much needed depth to the Kwa-Zulu Natal side’s goalkeeping department amidst the recent injury troubles of captain and first-choice goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha. Mbatha had to be substituted and replaced by Neil Boshoff in the club’s most recent 1-1 draw with Cape Town City last week. He also missed several games last season due to injury troubles. Mahlambi will add quality to Usuthu’s attack. The 23-year-old burst onto the scene with Bidvest Wits in 2015, establishing himself as one of the most highly-rated young talents in South African football. He has been unable to maintain consistency following a failed spell with Egyptian giants Al Ahly and amidst injury troubles.

However, the Johannesburg born player is still young and Usuthu will present him with a perfect opportunity to regain confidence and rejuvenate his career.

“Mahlambi is a fine young gentleman who has been loaned to us from Sundowns. As you know, he is one of those bright and prolific players who potential is among the best in the football fraternity, not only in South Africa but throughout the world. AmaZulu will be the perfect platform for him to prove his credentials,” said Zungu of Mahlambi.

AmaZulu FC rock PSL with Mahlambi and Mothwa signings & make new appointments.#HebeUsuthu#UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/NameK3zHq2 — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) December 1, 2020

The duo are impressive recruits and are players who certainly would have not been short of offers from other clubs in the DSTV Premiership. Zungu has proven that he is prepared to recruit in-demand talent in order to achieve his vision of making Usuthu a top club.

Zungu added that he feels that Usuthu now have a quality side which will be capable of achieving consistency in the DSTV Premiership. Since taking over the club from Dr Patrick Sokhela, the business tycoon has insisted that his long-term ambition is to make the club a top-dog in South African football amidst years of underachievement and flirtations with relegation.

“In our endeavors to rebuild AmaZulu, we can justly claim that we are a balanced team. We are aiming to compete. We are not just adding numbers in the Premier Soccer League. We want even those who don’t support AmaZulu to support our team,” said Zungu who paid tribute to impact which the off-season signings have made so far, notably Luvuyo Memela and Augustine Mulenga.

The club has also strengthened its administrative staff with the appointments of Tsepiso Mofokeng as General Manager and Phumlani Dube, who will serve as the club’s new Community Relations Officer.

Zungu added he is keen to improve the administration of the club as the Province is the “fountain of talent in South Africa,”. He wants to change the culture of talented players from the Province seeking greener pastures in Gauteng in order to further their football careers.

@eshlinv

@IOLSport