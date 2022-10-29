AmaZulu desperately seeking end to horror run against Stellenbosch

Johannesburg - AmaZulu will host Stellenbosch at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday in a 3 pm kick-off looking to end their horrendous record of nine games without victory. Although the mood in the Usuthu camp remains jovial following their qualification into their first-ever MTN8 final last weekend, the burden on the new coach Romain Folz for his first league win on South African shores remains.

The Kwazulu-Natal based side have shown glimpses of their potential in the few matches the French mentor has taken charge of, but their bluntness in front of goal and discipline have denied them that elusive victory. The travellers don't have a particularly good record against AmaZulu and will want to put that right. The last time Stellies won against AmaZulu was back in 2016.

Meanwhile at the Bidvest Stadium, Richards Bay will look to continue their dream debut campaign when they visit a wounded Chippa United side at 3:30pm The Natal Rich Boyz will begin this match in second spot on the DStv premiership log, just three points off log-leading Mamelodi Sundowns.

However in Chippa they have an opponent who has proven their potential in recent weeks, and are looking to get back to winning ways after falling short of a fifth consecutive victory last time out. A lot has been made of TS Galaxy falling from grace in recent months. After making an impressive start to their season, beating Sundowns and SuperSport United, they have since gone on an eight-game winless streak, scoring just two goals in that period. The Rockets will hope Sekhukhune United will be the perfect opposition to grab all three points when the two sides meet at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday at 3:30pm.

Babina Noko themselves aren't in the best of shape following consecutive defeats to SuperSport and Chippa respectively, and will want to move off the base of the league standings with a good result over potential relegation rivals Galaxy. Matsatsantsa and the Dube Birds will close out the weekend's action, with what is expected to be a tight contest at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday at 5:30 pm. SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt seems to have finally found the right tune at his beloved club, and their six wins in their last eight games is testament to that fact.

The Pretoria-based side currently hold third place on the DStv premiership log, the opposite end of the table in comparison to their next opponents Swallows. The 13th spot is where the now Musa Nyatama-led side languish, two points off the relegation zone. Following the club's dismissal of Dylan Kerr, they have managed just four out of a possible nine points. @ScribeSmiso