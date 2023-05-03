AmaZulu fight back from two goals down to shock Mamelodi Sundowns

Durban — AmaZulu fought back from two goals down to shock Mamelodi Sundowns with a hard-fought 2-2 draw in their DStv Premiership match at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday evening. Usuthu moved to within a single point outside the top 8 while Sundowns collected their fourth draw since being crowned champions.

The visitors were rewarded for their fast start in this encounter as Bongani Zungu found the opening goal halfway through the first half. Zungu scored his first goal since his return to domestic shores as he was played through on goal by Gaston Sirino, the midfielder showed great composure to round the goalkeeper and slot the ball past backtracking defenders. Peter Shalulile, unsurprisingly doubled Sundowns’ lead with his 12th league goal of the season midway through the second stanza.

The Namibian international finished off a well-orchestrated move by Themba Zwane and Lebohang Maboe, driving his low shot past Jody February. Former Sundowns defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele pulled one back for Usuthu in the 65th minute as he once again showed his strength in the opposition box with a glancing first post header for his second goal in two matches. Junior Dion completed the comeback when he came off the bench to score an 84th-minute leveller, assisted by Ethan Brooks.

An AmaZulu side boosted by victory in their last home match welcomed already-crowned DStv premiership champions Sundowns looking to make a late charge for a possible top 8 berth. However, although the hosts showed great team spirit, they could not make it back-to-back wins and settled for a share of the spoils. In the other match in KwaZulu Natal, Maritzburg United conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to Marumo Gallants as the two sides played out to an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

While relegation candidates Chippa United fought back from two goals down to beat Richards Bay 3-2 and boosted their chances of surviving the drop at the King Zwelithini Stadium. The results see the bottom three stay where they are while The Natal Rich Boyz get drawn to within three points of the relegation zone with two match days remaining. Other scores from Wednesday night’s action.

Sekhukhune United 1 TS Galaxy 1 Maritzburg Utd 2 Marumo Gallants FC 2 Cape Town City FC 0 Golden Arrows 0