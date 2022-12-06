AmaZulu have a lot of work to do, admits Ramahlwe Mphahlele ahead of resumption of Premiership

Durban - AmaZulu defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele has attempted to rally his troops and is demanding a hugely improved performance from his team ahead of the resumption of the Premiership. The KwaZulu-Natal based team closed off the first half of the 2022-23 campaign in disappointing fashion as they lost out to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final, before being dismantled by Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-finals of the Carling Black Label Cup.

Usuthu coach Romain Folz did not hold back on his thoughts about his squad at that particular moment, deeming them unfit to compete among the best teams in the South Africa, a problem he wants to resolve. AmaZulu and a host of other Premiership clubs have returned to training as they prepare for the second half of the season, with Usuthu's goal of finishing in the top eight, a huge possibility. AmaZulu head into their next fixture against Sekhukhune United in seventh place, four points off third-placed SuperSport United having played a game more.

The experienced Mphahlele acknowledged that the World Cup break in midseason is something they had never had to deal with in the past, but he and his side would have to rise above the uniqueness of the situation. He also placed a huge emphasis in working hand to hand with Folz as they look to work their way up the log. "Of course, it just doesn’t feel normal. We are used to seeing the World Cup in June, but we are professionals, we know we must do what we must do,” Rama explained.

“Now we know it is time to work and that’s what we are going to do. We are just looking forward to having more time with the coach because as we know that he came in late (October). “We have a lot of work to do to be honest. There’s room to get better and improve as a team, technically and even physically. “This is like our pre-season. We must prepare, not only for Sekhukhune but for the upcoming games. We need to move up on the log.

