Tuesday, June 20, 2023

AmaZulu land former Real Madrid coach, and nickname him ‘Cijimpi’

AmaZuu president Sandile Zungu

FILE - AmaZuu president Sandile Zungu. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Published 3h ago

Cape Town — AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu on Tuesday evening named Spaniard Pablo Franco Martin as the club's new coach.

Zungu said after an intense two weeks of looking for a coach, he offered Martin a three-year contract.

In a statement, Zungu said: “We have been interviewing several parties who had expressed an interest in becoming head coach of AmaZulu Football Club.

"These prospects were local — tied to teams in the DSTV Premiership, others were erstwhile coaches of the DSTV Premiership, and some were internationals based in Africa who compete in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup.

More on this

"Others were coaches who had stints in the continent who were now coaching in Europe, Asia, some in the Middle East and one or two in South America.”

Some of the 43-year-old tactician’s former teams include Simba SC in Tanzania, Qadsia SC in Kuwait, Getafe and Real Madrid in Spain in head coach and assistant roles.

Zungu's statement continued: “We are absolutely delighted at the quality of the parties that we interviewed, who shared with us their ideas about Usuthu.

"Usuthu is loved and seen as a very attractive prospect. We emerged with one name. A name that the players will be very happy with, supporters, sponsors, and the directors of AmaZulu Football Club. We believe that the local league will be richer with a person of this gentleman’s calibre coming to the DSTV Premiership.”

In true Usuthu tradition style, the Spaniard was dubbed 'Cijimpi' which is synonymous with the sharpening of Zulu warriors for war.

@Herman_Gibbs

IOL Sport

Recent stories by:

Herman Gibbs
