Amazulu land Gabadinho Mhango with Thapelo Xoki on his way out

Johannesburg - AmaZulu FC president Sandile Zungu has confirmed the club's signing of Orlando Pirates wantaway striker Gabadinho Mhango, a deal that involves Usuthu defender Thapelo Xoli moving in the opposite direction. Zungu spoke on Ukhozi FM and revealed the details of a conversation between he and Pirates owner Irvin Khoza, one that revealed the Buccaneers interest in acquiring Xoki.

“Doctor Irvin Khoza did contact me personally about Thapelo Xoki, and we’ve spoken; I respect him for the way he handled it so that Xoki will leave us, he played his last game yesterday, and Gabadinho Mhango is joining us,” he confirmed. Mhango has been on the fringes in the Buccaneers setup for majority of the season, this even after having a stellar Africa Cup of Nations tournament earlier this year. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs hand over coaching reigns to Soweto-born Arthur Zwane

The 29-year-old marksman spearheaded Malawi's campaign in Cameroon and scored three goals in as many matches, one of those goals a strong contender for goal of the tournament. His 2021/2022 campaign at club level was extraordinarily disappointing, making just five appearances the entire season and often found himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

It's no debate that the former Golden Arrows man could be a force to be reckoned with under the right mentorship. Brandon Truter who was also confirmed as the new head coach will have the opportunity to revive a definite sleeping lion in 'Gaba'. "I can confirm that Brandon Truter has been given a permanent contract as first-team coach at AmaZulu FC. He has impressed us since taking over following the departure of Benni McCarthy in March," said Zungu.

Mhango's best season in South Africa's top flight came in the 2019/2020 season under the tutelage of Rulani Mokwema and thereafter Josef Zinnbauer. If he can somehow rediscover the kind of form that saw him notch up 16 league goals in 28 games then AmaZulu would've done themselves a great piece of business by bringing the Malawian back to Kwazulu Natal. @SmisoMsomi16

