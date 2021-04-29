AmaZulu made Cape Town City look average, says elated Benni McCarthy

CAPE TOWN - If you haven't yet, it is not too late to board the Benni McCarthy-inspired AmaZulu bus for it is headed straight for the heavens!

The Usuthu are on a dream journey that that is being led by their enigmatic coach. They have dreamt the impossible all season, but those fantasies are now just six matches away from being transformed into reality after a comprehensive 5-1 thrashing of McCarthy's former team Cape Town City on Wednesday.

"I only have huge respect and a lot of love for my players to be able to do that to one of the best football clubs in the country Cape Town City," McCarthy said post-match.

"They are a fabulous team, good footballing team, they know how to score goals and make life difficult for so many teams. We made them look average, so these boys of mine, they don't know what they are achieving and what they are slowly accomplishing."

AmaZulu now trail league-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by just one point , although the Brazilians have played two games less.

"This team is on the brink of making history, the first AmaZulu team to go so many games unbeaten and only getting stronger and stronger. I am super, super proud of this team and I can't wait to see what we can achieve together. There are still six games to go. I hope we keep our focus and stay humble because just because we won today, doesn't mean we have achieved anything as yet," he said.

"We still have six games to go from achieving what we want to. It is a moment to celebrate, reflect and be proud, and I am proud of each and every player. We played the perfect game."

Having only joined AmaZulu in December last year, the KwaZulu-Natal club has already carved a special place in the heart of the 43-year-old.

"Yes, we conceded a goal and don't think our goalkeeper will be happy with that and we conceded a soft penalty, which we can avoid. But, saying all that, we were excellent. Our work rate and our desire, hunger to achieve, was just incredible," McCarthy said.

"This team is special. And one day when I am an old man, sitting on my porch and thinking back, I will always look back at this AmaZulu team and how proud I am of them for achieving what they are achieving individually and collectively. I am grateful and I am happy, but the hard work doesnt stop. On Saturday we go again against Golden Arrows, we look forward it."

