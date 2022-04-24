AmaZulu not ready to relinquish 'giants of KZN' crown to Royal AM

Durban - AmaZulu’s interim coach Brandon Truter is aware that his side faces a tough challenge as they make a short trip to the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday afternoon to play against Royal AM. The game will mark Usuthu’s second KwaZulu Natal derby in a week after they downed Maritzburg United 1-0 last week.

Story continues below Advertisment

On paper, Royal AM will be the favourites to win the clash. They have home advantage and are also in solid contention to finish second which will grant them the right to play in next season’s Caf Champions League. However, AmaZulu will not be pushovers for John Maduka’s side. Truter’s side have won their last two consecutive league games against Baroka FC and Maritzburg and have moved back into the top eight as they currently occupy seventh position. ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates must roar against Simba to regain respect

AmaZulu fans will be targeting nothing less than a solid top eight finish this season. “Royal AM are a very good team who have a good coach. They are on a good run of form at the moment and Maduka is using a similar structure to the one that he used at Bloemfontein Celtic. Even though they are not playing in the continent, you could see what the players can do. It will be a tough game. They are a team that bosses possession most of the time,” said Truter. At the start of the season, AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu indicated that he wants the club to finish in the top four this season. While Usuthu have been inconsistent this term, the erratic nature of this season means that a top four finish is still a realistic target for them. They enter their game against Royal AM only four points adrift of fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs.

Story continues below Advertisment

AmaZulu goalkeeper and key player Veli Mothwa insists that his club are aiming for nothing less than victory from the game.

Story continues below Advertisment