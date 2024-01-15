AmaZulu part ways with Bafana Bafana defender Sibusiso Mabiliso

AmaZulu have opted to part ways with Bafana Bafana defender Sibusiso Mabiliso as they continue the revamp of their squad for the second half of the 2023/2024 season. The 24-year-old, who was in his second stint with the club following his return to the KwaZulu Natal-based club two years ago from Kaizer Chiefs has failed to reignite his career and impress club head coach Pablo Martin.

A source from within the club revealed exclusively to IOL Sport that Usuthu had decided to terminate the left back’s contract. Mabiliso, who represented the national team at Under-20, 23 and at senior level, struggled to displace Namibian international Riaan Hanamub at left back, and has made just two substitute appearances this season. The Rustenberg-born defender was also said to have been suspended by Usuthu in December following an “off-field dispute”.

Mabiliso’s departure has forced the club to seek reinforcements, leading to the loan signing of Mamelodi Sundowns left back Sifiso Ngobeni. AmaZulu announced the arrival of the 26-year-old left back on Monday. “Ngobeni is set to enhance a competitive set up at left back position with his exciting energy and dedication to the KZN-based club alongside Afcon bound Riaan Hanamub in Coach Pablo Franco’s team,” the club revealed in their statement.

Ngobeni, who made his first top-flight start in the colours of the now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtic, revealed his joy at joining Usuthu and set his eyes on helping the side achieve their goals for the season. “I’m very happy to have joined AmaZulu. I’m looking forward to working hard, to please the fans and the president of the team,” Ngobeni told the AmaZulu media department.