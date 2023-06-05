AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu undertakes mass exodus, releasing 11 players including Lehlohonolo Majoro

Durban - AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu has revealed the club’s decision to release 11 players including club legend Lehlohonolo Majoro.
The KwaZulu-Natal-based club briefed members of the media on Monday morning, confirming wholesale changes made in various departments.
Usuthu finished the 2022-23 season three points above the relegation zone and concluded the campaign with an interim coach (Ayanda Dlamini) at the helm.
The club are now looking to put last season behind them with Zungu confirming the release of 11 players, but did not share all their names.
“There are 11 players that have been let go. They have been formally informed in their presence through their agents that we have chosen to not renew their contracts or we have chosen not to exercise the option we had,” said Zungu.
“We're not a vindictive team and if you expect me to read a roll or a list of people that have been terminated, I will not do that.
“I think all of those people have a lot of dignity that we need to protect and amongst those people is the legendary Lehlohonolo Majoro.”
Zungu expressed that the club are grateful for the 36-year-old’s contribution to the club and will forever have a place for him at AmaZulu if he ever decides to come back in any capacity.
“I've indicated to him that as much as his contractual obligations to the team have now been relieved, but it is my intention over time to rope him back in because he's been a very exemplary leader to the youngsters, so we can see what role he can play in the future,” Zungu said.
Meanwhile, Romain Folz has also resigned from his position as the club’s technical advisor after indicting his desire to return to coaching.
