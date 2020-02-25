AmaZulu ready to fight for their elite league survival









AmaZulu FC is ready to fight for their elite league survival. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix DURBAN – AmaZulu are deep in the throes of relegation and thus in desperate need of points if they are to retain their elite league status. They have to do so this weekend against fellow strugglers Chippa United. The two teams lock horns in an Absa Premiership showdown at Port Elizabeth’s Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (6pm). Usuthu have had it pretty tough since the turn of the year, their 2020 campaign having produced a single win and a draw in eight matches across all competitions. It is due to that pathetic record that they find themselves fighting for their Premiership lives as they have a paltry 20 points from 22 matches.

With just eight matches left for them to complete the season, each encounter will take on the status of a cup final for Usuthu.

Dropping points is now out of the question for AmaZulu, especially against fellow relegation candidates such as Chippa.

The Chilli Boys are also in the dogfight as they lie 12th on the log with 22 points after 22 games.

Usuthu can go above Chippa if they beat them while the home side can increase their lead on AmaZulu and distance themselves from the relegation zone.

Usuthu will be pinning their hopes on Bongi Ntuli who has been a shining beacon in a pretty dark season.

Usuthu need victory more than Chippa. They have 24 points to fight for against Chippa, Kaizer Chiefs, Baroka FC, Bidvest Wits, Bloem Celtic, Black Leopards, Stellenbosch FC and Highlands Park.

What will give Usuthu hope is that they still have to play against their direct rivals in the battle for survival. The likes of a Baroka, Leopards and Stellenbosch still lie in wait for the Durbanites. That’s where they need to collect points.

But the Chippa clash is key for Usuthu in their pursuit to save their PSL status. They’ve had two weeks to prepare for the Chilli Boys who are low on confidence given they have not won in their last five league matches. They have suffered three defeats and recorded two stalemates.

