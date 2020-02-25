DURBAN – AmaZulu are deep in the throes of relegation and thus in desperate need of points if they are to retain their elite league status.
They have to do so this weekend against fellow strugglers Chippa United.
The two teams lock horns in an Absa Premiership showdown at Port Elizabeth’s Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
Usuthu have had it pretty tough since the turn of the year, their 2020 campaign having produced a single win and a draw in eight matches across all competitions.
It is due to that pathetic record that they find themselves fighting for their Premiership lives as they have a paltry 20 points from 22 matches.