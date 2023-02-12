Durban — AmaZulu survived a late scare to secure progression to the last-16 of the Nedbank Cup with victory over Tornado FC at the King Zwelethini Stadium on Sunday. AmaZulu dominated from the start and took only seven minutes to take the lead through Mbongeni Gumede, who produced a neat header from close range.

Usuthu doubled their lead after 25 minutes through Gabadinho Mhango. Guily Manziba provided the assist to the Malawian international as he produced a good run, teeing up Mhango on the left and the striker used his experience to produce a cool finish. Tornado had a chance to try and equalize after 20 minutes as Ermano Barends got the better of Veluyeke Zulu in a duel which put him through on goal. However, his shot was too weak to trouble Usuthu goalkeeper Jody February. Sensing that the game was probably wrapped at the break, AmaZulu made two changes heading into the second half as Thabo Qalinge and Mxolisi Kunene were introduced for Mhango and Manziba.

Kunene wasted a chance to put AmaZulu three ahead near the hour mark after Etan Brooks did some good work to set him up. Kunene made amends for his miss by setting up Bongi Ntuli with a cross in the 64th minute and the veteran striker scored to put Usuthu 3-0 up. Despite there being a gulf in class between the teams, Tornado never gave up and helped by the structural changes in the Usuthu side due to their many substitutions, the lower-league side pulled back a goal in the 78th minute via a corner and just over a minute later, would score a second goal.

The visitors can take plenty of positives from the game. They fought to the end and impressively also had 15 shots at goal against the top-flight side. Despite the minnows only having 29% possession, they proved to be no pushovers for Romain Folz’s side. AmaZulu will now have to turn their focus backto the league. They will next be in action against TS Galaxy at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night.

