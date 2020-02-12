DURBAN – AmaZulu have suspended five of their senior players because of the negative attitude they’ve been displaying over the past few months.
Independent Media was reliably informed that Usuthu have suspended Lehlohonolo Majoro, Jabulani Ncobeni, Michael Morton, Thembela Sikhakhane and Nhlanhla Vilakazi.
“Yes, it is true that these five players you’ve mentioned have been suspended,” a source confirmed.
“They are no longer training with the team. They were complaining that they are not given a chance but they got it this past weekend. What did they do? They failed to make an impact. You expect more from them. They were called and informed that they are not fired but they have to train on their own until further notice.”
Usuthu were trounced 4-1 by Bloemfontein Celtic in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup last weekend.