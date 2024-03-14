AmaZulu through to Nedbank Cup quarter-finals after comfortable win over Sekhukhune

AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa produced a Man of the Match performance in the Nedbank Cup as the team defeated Sekhukhune United 2-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Thursday evening. The win for Usuthu sees the team go into the quarter-finals of the cup competition for the first time in 11 years. The performance from the team was a defensive masterclass, whilst also showing a clinical attitude in front of goal.

The first goal for Usuthu came in the first half, as an error at the back from Sekhukhune gave the team a chance to capitalise and get the ball into the back of the net. The goal was credited to Junior Dion, despite protests from the home team to the referee. AmaZulu went into the break after the first half a goal ahead, and were solid defensively as Babina Noko gave it everything they had in terms of attacking. The second half would follow a similar trend, as the team remained solid at the back and Mothwa made a number of crucial saves to retain the lead.