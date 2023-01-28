AmaZulu to reignite KwaZulu Natal pride with new Youth Development ‘Project 2032’

Johannesburg - AmaZulu Football Club are set to reignite the pride of KwaZulu Natal with their launch of a new youth development named ‘Project 2032’. The KwaZulu Natal-based club, under the ownership and leadership of Sandile Zungu have reconfigured their ambitions and targets in recent seasons.

Zungu has been incredibly vocal about his intentions to turn one of the oldest clubs in the country into a force to be reckoned with. The announcement of a reinvigorated program aimed at re-energising the dreams of the local youth is an idea already in motion in some of the most successful football nations in the world.

Usuthu Director, Mfundo Zungu - who is tasked with heading up the ambitious initiative - inspired confidence as he laid out the wishes of the president. The young Zungu himself, a sporting figure passionate about youth development and the broader level of the country’s state of football raised the importance of placing ‘home-grown’ talent conducive environments to thrive.

“One of president Sandile Zungu’s wishes, among results, achievements and winning trophies by 2032 which is the club’s centenary year, the majority of the squad must be home-grown talent,” said Zungu. The club have seemingly collected higher-level development data in not only individuals tasked with steering this project, but also well-researched nutrition and technological advancements. Among the new plans set to begin at Usuthu was the introduction of former Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates legends who have also ventured into coaching.

ALSO READ: Stellenbosch FC come from behind to win thrilling iKapa derby against Cape Town City Mbulelo ‘OJ’ Mabizela, Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Andile ‘Sguda’ Cele have all been roped in at under-13, Under-17 and Under-19 levels and will hope their experience at the highest level will aid their grooming of potential future stars. Zungu placed a huge emphasis on the club acquiring the perfect candidates to form part of this new project that is set to reap rewards by the time the club turns 100.

Kaizer Chiefs’ scouting department under scrutiny after difficult first half of the season “We were very intentional with the recruitment process of the people we have brought in. We wanted good and qualified people who believe in the vision and want to be here for the long term,” he explained. “We want to use a science-backed approach and we intend to mirror what we’ve studied, be it from the first team and international academies to yield favourable outcomes for AmaZulu,” said Zungu.

Full list of the new coaching staff: Aubrey Vilakazi, Goalkeeper Coach Andile Cele: U19 Head Coach

Reneilwe Letsholonyane: U17 Head Coach Amanda Sithole: U17 Assistant Coach, Fitness & Conditioning Trainer Brice Petersen: U15 Head Coach

Taoni Banda: U15 Assistant Coach Nqoba Mdladla: U13 Head Coach Mbulelo Mabizela: U13 Assistant Coach