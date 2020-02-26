DURBAN – AmaZulu have decided not to accept Mabhuti Khenyeza’s resignation from his position as the club’s assistant coach following legal advice.
Khenyeza quit his job on the club’s WhatsApp group and has since taken over as coach of Glad Championship side TS Galaxy.
Usuthu had initially said they will let Khenyeza get away with his highly petulant behaviour but have since made an about turn.
“The club has decided not to accept his resignation. Khenyeza must buy himself out of his contract if he wants to be released by AmaZulu,” a reliable source informed Independent Media.
“As it stands, that’s where the matter is. The club’s legal department is handling it.”