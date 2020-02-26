AmaZulu wont let Khenyeza go quietly









Mabhuti Khenyeza is allegedly to have quit his job on the club’s WhatsApp group. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix DURBAN – AmaZulu have decided not to accept Mabhuti Khenyeza’s resignation from his position as the club’s assistant coach following legal advice. Khenyeza quit his job on the club’s WhatsApp group and has since taken over as coach of Glad Championship side TS Galaxy. Usuthu had initially said they will let Khenyeza get away with his highly petulant behaviour but have since made an about turn. “The club has decided not to accept his resignation. Khenyeza must buy himself out of his contract if he wants to be released by AmaZulu,” a reliable source informed Independent Media. “As it stands, that’s where the matter is. The club’s legal department is handling it.”

Khenyeza signed a two and a half-year deal with TS Galaxy FC, whose chairman, Tim Sukazi, confirmed that his new coach had received the letter of demand.

A legal practitioner himself, Sukazi expressed optimism that the matter would be resolved amicably.

“AmaZulu sent a letter to Mabhuti regarding his resignation. They have given him certain demands. It is more like a claim of some sort. If he doesn’t pay what they demand from him, they will take legal action against him,” Sukazi explained.

He added: “AmaZulu are a big club and I have huge respect for them. I hope that sanity will prevail in this matter.

“Khenyeza is more like a son to AmaZulu. I don’t think it will be good for them to deny their son an opportunity to prosper and grow as a coach. Coaches have left clubs before but there’s been never been a situation where they have to pay their clubs for resigning.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

“But AmaZulu have the right to do what they believe is right and we can’t prevent them.”

Khenyeza will make his official debut for Galaxy on Sunday in a National First Division clash against TS Sporting.

“Khenyeza is a strong person. This won’t affect him. He is very focused and will be on the bench on Sunday,” Sukazi explained.

AmaZulu team manager Qedi Dlamini confirmed that the matter was with their legal department but wouldn’t comment further.

The Mercury

Like us on Facebook