AmaZulu’s George Maluleka wary of tricky Swallows challenge

Johannesburg - AmaZulu will take their positive start to the new season to the Dobsonville Stadium when they battle Swallows FC on Friday evening at 7.30pm. A new-look Usuthu side have begun their season in impressive fashion, collecting seven of nine available points in the opening three games of the season.

Story continues below Advertisement

The most pleasing sight for the Durban- based side has been how the club's new signings have adapted to their new surroundings. Gabadinho Mhango and Chidi Kwem have already opened their goalscoring accounts this season, while George Maluleka has added guile in the middle of the park. The 32-year-old former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder revealed his joy at his side's preparation, but warned that their next opponents are unpredictable.

"Our preparations are going very well, so far so good but obviously we're trying to stay focused so we can come back with the three points," Maluleka told the club's media department. "Swallows are always a surprise package and you never know what you're gonna get on the day. They've done Okay so far, if I'm being honest, we saw them go two up in the first half against Cape Town City so that means we have to be very wary of them because they can score goals.

Story continues below Advertisement

"But I think we should put the most focus on our game and performing well because if we can play to the best of our abilities then we're definitely gonna come up with a positive result away from home." Related Video:

Story continues below Advertisement

Usuthu, although they haven't completely dominated this fixture in the past, do have a great record against Swallows having not lost to the Soweto giants in their last four encounters, managing two draws, and are yet to concede a goal against them since their return to the top-flight. Coach Brandon Truter's men have displayed great resilience and character over the last few games as they've had to fight back from being a goal down against SuperSport United and Cape Town City, a trait that should aid their cause as they look to keep their good form going while maintaining their place in the top four of the log.

Story continues below Advertisement