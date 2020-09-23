Ambitious Sundowns set to swoop on Erasmus

DURBAN - Cape Town City have confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns are interested in capturing the services of Kermit Erasmus. Erasmus had been in red-hot form during the recently concluded 2019/20 PSL season and was instrumental in the Citizens’ charge to the top eight. He scored many important goals to boost his club to sixth spot in the Premiership at the conclusion of the term. Independent Media has been reliably informed that Sundowns are favourites to sign the Bafana Bafana striker. “Kermit had interest from Turkey. There was a team that wanted to engage City about his services. If that move doesn’t materialize then chances are he will go to Sundowns,” a source stated. The reigning Absa Premiership champions are on a shopping spree. They have already acquired the services of Peter Shalulile and Mothobi Mvala from Highlands Park; Grant Magerman and Jody February from Ajax Cape Town; and Ricardo Goss, Hashim Domingo and Gift Motupa from Bidvest Wits.

The Brazilians are set to complete the signing of Aubrey Modiba from SuperSport United in the next few weeks.

Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns is rumoured to have his eyes on Kermit Erasmus. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Chairman at Cape Town City, John Comitis, didn’t deny that Sundowns are interested in Erasmus.

“Sundowns showed interest about three weeks ago. They spoke to me but nothing has materialised since then. At the moment, we’ve heard nothing from them,” said Comitis.

Erasmus, who is approaching the twilight of his career, burst onto scene back in 2008 in the colours of SuperSport United before going to Europe. After coming back from Europe, he had a stint with SuperSport and Pirates before going back overseas.

“We have to be realistic about Kermit’s value. If we get a realistic value for his services we have to entertain it (the interest) because we have a plan on how to cover the void that he will leave if we agree a deal with Sundowns,” added Comitis.

The South African international netted 10 goals and notched up two assists last season. He was the main man for the Citizens in front of goal.

Comitis confirmed that there is an overseas club keen on the marksman.

“(Yes), I’ve also got international interest for him, but at the moment nothing has happened. There was also interest for one of our defenders (Thami Mkhize). We are not entertaining that, we’ve got a team put together to challenge for things,” said Comitis.

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Sundowns have put more emphasis on beefing up their strike force. The club has lacked that firepower that they used to posses during the times of Percy Tau and Khama Billiat.

Such has been their weakness up front that it is the midfielders that have scored more goals in the past two seasons.

Two seasons ago, it was Lebogang Maboe who netted more goals, while Themba Zwane was the go-to man last season.

@Minenhlecr7