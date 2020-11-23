Anele Ngcongca ’a great footballer and loving young man’

CAPE TOWN - The South African football fraternity has reacted with shock and sadness to the news of former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana footballer Anele Ngcongca’s passing. Ngcongca was declared dead on the scene after a car accident in KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Monday morning. Many DSTV Premiership teams and the national team tweeted their condolences, while some of Ngcongca’s former club and country teammates were left heartbroken by the news. With Sundowns, Ngcongca won the Premiership title on three occasions, while he was also part of the squad that won the Caf Champions League in 2016. Ngcongca was also Bafana Bafana’s No 1 right back for many years.

“The President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, the Board of Directors, Technical Team, Players, Management, Staff, Supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns FC & the entire Masandawana Family express their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Anele Ngcongca who passed away today,” Sundowns tweeted with a picture of the late right back.

“Our condolences on the untimely passing away of former Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca, who died in a car accident this morning. May his soul RIP,” Bafana Bafana tweeted.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who was also a previous Sports Minister, says he was shocked by the news of Ngcongca passing.

“The passing away of this young talented man, Anele Ngcongca comes as a great shock. I’ve watched him play for our National team and saw dedication and love for country,” Mbalula said on Twitter.

“For us who knew him know he wasn’t only a great footballer but a respectful and loving young man. May he RIP.”

According to the police, a vehicle with two occupants lost control and overturned on the N2 freeway near Mtunzini. The 33-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

“The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

“A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation,” the police said in a statement.

