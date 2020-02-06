Anele Ngcongca is set to extend his stay with Mamelodi Sundowns before the end of this month.
His current deal with his employers will be ending in June and negotiations about the new deal are ongoing.
His agent, Mike Makaab of ProSport International confirmed that Ngcongca is on the verge of penning a new deal with Sundowns.
"We are in talks with Sundowns. We are in a process of renewing his contract, " Makaab said while attending the launch of World Football Summit on Tuesday at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Ngcongca is one of the prominent players for Sundowns. He has featured in 12 league games so far this season. During the MTN8, he made three appearances and another three in the Telkom Knockout. The Gugulethu born right back is an intergral part of the Sundowns team that is doing well in the Cafe Champions League.