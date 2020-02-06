Anele Ngcongca is set to extend his stay with Mamelodi Sundowns









Anele Ngcongca is set to extend his stay with Mamelodi Sundowns before the end of this month. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Anele Ngcongca is set to extend his stay with Mamelodi Sundowns before the end of this month. His current deal with his employers will be ending in June and negotiations about the new deal are ongoing. His agent, Mike Makaab of ProSport International confirmed that Ngcongca is on the verge of penning a new deal with Sundowns. "We are in talks with Sundowns. We are in a process of renewing his contract, " Makaab said while attending the launch of World Football Summit on Tuesday at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Ngcongca is one of the prominent players for Sundowns. He has featured in 12 league games so far this season. During the MTN8, he made three appearances and another three in the Telkom Knockout. The Gugulethu born right back is an intergral part of the Sundowns team that is doing well in the Cafe Champions League.

"I'm hoping to conclude the deal within the next seven to 14 days," he added.

At the age of 32, Ngcongca is still going strong. He joined Sundowns in 2006 after spending most of his career plying his trade in Belgium.

"I'm confident that Ngcongca will sign a new contract within the next two weeks. I'm very confident about that." Makaab elaborated.

Ngcongca has been on top of his game for the past six months. Sundowns are chasing three trophies in the last six months of the season. They are in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, last 32 of the Nedbank Cup and still in the title race. The experience of the likes of Ngcongca, Hlompo Kekana and Denis Onyango will come in handy.

The Brazilians have already bagged one silverware this season. They captured the Telkom Knockout triumph. Sundowns will be targeting anything less than a treble.





