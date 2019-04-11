Komphela: We want to win our fourth match but (AmaZulu) also want to end their winless run. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

DURBAN – AmaZulu might have lost back to back games but Steve Komphela is wise enough to comprehend that their sworn rivals will be no push overs come Sunday when these two sides square off in a Durban derby. Usuthu are low in confidence having suffered two defeats in their previous two games. They were thumped 4-1 by Free State Stars and then succumbed to a 1-0 loss at the expense of Chippa United last week at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi.

Komphela is expecting a very difficult encounter against Usuthu on Sunday at 3pm in Clermont.

“That’s when they are dangerous. Any team that has lost has learned. Sometimes a victory can bring in some complacency.

“I know Cavin Johnson (Usuthu’s coach), they are itching. They want a next match to correct whatever mistakes they made. We will go in to the match understanding that they wouldn’t want to lose a third match in a row.

“In as much as we are saying we want to win the fourth match but they also want to end their winless run,” Komphela said.

Abafana Bes’thende are brimming with confidence having captured three victories on the trot.

“When you play at home, you must take advantage. Conditions allow, things are familiar with you. Even when you are away you must go for maximum points. Our team has only lost three games, won three games and drawn three games.

“We need to inculcate the culture of winning matches and not drawing, but again when you lose you're learning from that,” he added.

Steve Komphela is expecting a very difficult encounter against Usuthu on Sunday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Usuthu enjoyed the bragging rights in the first round as they emerged as 2-0 victors at King Zwelithini Stadium.

“It is not about revenge per say. The most important thing is to learn from our previous loss. How we lost and why we lost. Can you learn? When you learn you can start to grow. But when you look at it as revenge you won’t learn. You will come with more emotions,” Komphela explained.

AmaZulu are going through a barren run and they are now in the relegation zone.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

Victory is imperative for them against Abafana Bes’thende.

“AmaZulu are a good team with a good coach. The results they acquired lately must have given them an opportunity to reflect and look back.

“It is going to be a difficult match. It is a local derby. We must go there and give the best we can,” said the former Kaizer Chiefs and Platinum Stars coach.





The Mercury

Like us on Facebook