Arrows coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi addresses Orlando Pirates- Makhubela transfer request advice

Johannesburg - Golden Arrows co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has addressed accusations that he told Orlando Pirates’ on-loan midfielder Ntsako Makhubela to depart the Soweto giants. The 40-year-old mentor spoke after his side’s away loss to SuperSport United over the weekend and answered questions regarding the form of the skilful midfielder.

Vilakazi was quoted as suggesting that perhaps Makhubela should request to leave the Buccaneers, if he is to enjoy his football beyond the season. “I know Makhubela is on loan (from Orlando Pirates). But if Makhubela wants to enjoy his football, he must ask Orlando Pirates to release him so that he must stay here,” he told members of the media.

‘VV’ has now moved to clarify his remarks, seeking to avoid a possible misrepresentation of his thoughts and an assumed disrespect towards Makhubela’s parent club. “I answered questions about Makhubela last time and I was unfortunately misquoted. I would love to have Makhubela in our set-up at any time because he understands the culture and philosophy of the club so (he) fits in,” he explained.

“In terms of contracts and transfers, that is beyond my control because I respect Orlando Pirates and I respect our own club and their negotiations and I can only comment on Makhubela in terms of football matters and what he does inside those four lines. “But with regards to Pirates, I respect Pirates, I’d never tell him to go to Pirates and ask for his clearance, that’s very unprofessional.” Makhubela has found a new lease of life since his return to the KwaZulu-Natal based club, featuring in all of Arrows’ league games since arriving in January.