Arrows edge SuperSport in five-goal thriller

Durban - Lamontville Golden Arrows overcame nine-man SuperSport United 3-2 in their DStv Premiership match at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday night. The victory elevated Abafana Bes'thende to the seventh spot on the league standings, while Matsatsantsa slipped down to eighth place after they recorded their ninth defeat of the season.

Story continues below Advertisment

Abafana Bes'thende's defence was under siege in the opening stages and Matsatsantsa were awarded a penalty in the 11th minute after Iqraam Rayners was fouled inside the hosts' box. Jamie Webber stepped up and beat goalkeeper Nkosingiphile Gumede from the spot-kick to make it 1-0 to SuperSport and it was his second goal in as many league games. ALSO READ: Samir Nurkovic finally breaks his goal drought as Kaizer Chiefs run riot against Chippa United

Abafana Bes'thende responded by surging forward and they were also awarded a penalty after Pule Mmodi was fouled in the visitors' box. Nduduzi Sibiya then scored from the spot-kick to make it 1-1 in the 21st minute. Rayners continued to create problems for the Arrows' defence with explosive speed and he provided the assist when Selaelo Rasebotja scored to restore SuperSport's lead in the 25th minute. SuperSport were leading 2-1 at halftime.

Story continues below Advertisment

However, the wheels came off for Matsatsantsa after the restart as they were reduced to nine players within a period of eight minutes much to the dismay of coach Kaitano Tembo and his technical team. Rayners (55th minute) and Thamsanqa Gabuza (63rd minute) were both red-carded for making dangerous and reckless challenges which left the visitors reduced in numbers by two.

Story continues below Advertisment

Abafana Bes'thende were able to take advantage of their numerical superiority over a tired-looking SuperSport as Michael Gumede's cross was turned home by Knox Mutizwa to make it 2-2 in the 77th minute. Velemseni Ndwandwe then proved to be a super-sub with 12 minutes left on the clock, as the attacking midfielder headed home Sibiya's cross to seal Arrows' 3-2 win over SuperSport on the night. IOL sport