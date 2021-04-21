Arrows return to second following SuperSport win

DURBAN – A 22nd peach of a goal from Nduduzo Sibiya helped Lamontville Golden Arrows to a 1-0 away win over SuperSport United at the Lucas Masterclass Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Wednesday night.

Latching onto a pass from utility player Knox Mutizwa, Sibiya slotted home beyond the reach of Matsatsantsa stand-in keeper George Chigova, who started the game in place of the injured Ronwen Williams.

It is quite evident that SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo will have to look for a new striker at the end of the season. Matsatsantsa once again had to make do without the injury-prone duo of Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza through injury and this clearly reflected by their lack of venom upfront.

When the duo are available, SuperSport can give any side in the league a serious run for their money but without them, they usually struggle with finishing.

With both forwards also now well over 30, SuperSport do need to plan for the future.

To their credit, SuperSport did start to attack well in the second half and were arguably the better side in the second period though Arrows did defend well to secure a vital away victory.

Sifiso Mlungwana who is a strong contender to start for David Notoane’s South African U-23 side in the upcoming Olympics would have done his chances of selection good as he made a good save from an Iqraam Rayners shot in the 74th minute.

The result sees Arrows move back to second in the standings above KZN neighbours AmaZulu who played out to a 0-0 stalemate earlier on Wednesday.

@eshlinv

IOL Sport