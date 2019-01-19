Steve Komphela has got some good form going with Golden Arrows. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Lamontville Golden Arrows are yet to taste defeat under the tutelage of Steve Komphela and will be out to keep that record intact today when they lock horns with Black Leopards at 8.15pm at Thohoyandou Stadium in an Absa Premiership showdown. Arrows have collected four points out of a possible six since Komphela took over from Clinton Larsen, netting three goals while conceding just one.

Komphela got off to a flying start in his tenure, dispatching struggling, Maritzburg United 2-0 in Clermont, and followed that up with a 1-1 draw against his former employers, Bloemfontein Celtic, last Sunday at Dr Molemela Stadium.

In-form Zimbabwean Knox Mutizwa, with two goals in two matches under Komphela, has been a vital cog for Abafana Bes’thende’s resurgence under Komphela – netting against both Maritzburg and Cletic.

“Now I’m looking forward to the game against Black Leopards," he says. "My confidence is up and hopefully, I will keep scoring."

Mutizwa has four goals in 17 league appearances so far this season. “The coach hasn’t changed much. I’m now playing more as a number nine. Under Larsen I was at 10 and helping more in midfield."

But it won’t be easy for Arrows in Venda as Leopards are in red hot form and have won their last three matches - against SuperSport, Baroka FC and AmaZulu.

“It is going to be a difficult game," Mutizwa said. "Leopards are on form but so are we. We'll give it our best. We need a win to move away from the relegation zone, and start focusing on the top 8. We have shown that we can perform in tough conditions, and adapt to different situations."

Abafana Bes’thende have collected points against Cape Town City in Cape Town, SuperSport United at Mbombela Stadium, Free State Stars at Goble Park, Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Molemela Stadium and Pirates at the Orlando Stadium.





